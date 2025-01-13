KRLCC calls for fair resolution of Munambam land dispute; urges timely report submission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), the apex body of Latin Catholics in the state, has called for a fair resolution of the Munambam land dispute.

Addressing a press conference at Neyyattinkara near here on Sunday, Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal, president of KRLCC, demanded timely submission of the report by the C N Ramachandran Nair Judicial Commission on the Munambam land dispute.

“The commission is conducting an inquiry into the matter. We hope their decision will be positive. Restoration of the revenue rights of the people in Munambam is one of our major demands,” the bishop said.

Chakkalakal clarified that many Muslim organisations and prominent leaders from the community want the issue to be resolved amicably. A solution to the dispute was also the need of Farook College, Kozhikode, the beneficiary of the reported Waqf deed, he added.

Publication of the report of the J B Koshy Commission, appointed by the state government to study the problems faced by Christians, and withdrawal of cases filed against those who agitated against the Vizhinjam port were other demands of KRLCC. The organisation clarified that its political stance in the upcoming local body poll will depend on how its demands will be considered in the coming days.