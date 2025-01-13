Short stories treated as poor relative in literary circles: T Padmanabhan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Comparing the status of Malayalam short stories to a poor relative visiting a wealthy household, acclaimed writer T Padmanabhan lamented their sidelined position in the literary landscape. Speaking at the ‘My Life in Writing and Reading’ session during the Kerala Legislative International Book Festival (KLIBF), Padmanabhan said that despite addressing this issue 40 years ago, the situation remains unchanged.

“It took 15 years after the institution of the Vayalar Award for short stories to be recognised. I was the only short story writer to receive it in its 50-year history,” said Padmanabhan. He said that while he had declined numerous awards, he accepted the Vayalar Award out of respect for the then chairman P K Vasudevan Nair.

Padmanabhan reflected on humanity’s enduring compassion, a central theme in his works, including his latest story ‘Daya’, set for release as a deluxe edition in January.

Among his 200 stories written over a 75-year career, ‘Kadalu’ remains his personal favourite. “For quite some time, stories have been living in my mind. It is only after writing and editing them thoroughly in my mind that they find their way onto paper,” said Padmanabhan.

Legislative assembly book festival to conclude today

T’puram: The week-long Legislative Assembly Book Festival will come to a close on Monday. The day will feature sessions with V V Padmaseeli, Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, and actor Indrans. Panel discussions on topics such as ‘Voices of Women Empowerment’ and ‘The Lifespan of Print Media’ will also be held. The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by actor Prakash Raj, with Speaker A N Shamseer presiding.