Pinarayi Vijayan's govt - Congress Opposition are hand in glove, says former Min Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the findings of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office on the corruption in the CMRL-Exalogic Solutions deal as “serious”, BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan break his silence on the allegations against his daughter’s company.

He also alleged that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was silent on the serious allegations pertaining to the company owned by the CM’s daughter, and accused the opposition of colluding with the government.

He also wondered whether any opposition MLA would raise the issue in the assembly.

Asserting that the corruption case made headway due to the intervention of BJP leader Shaun George, Muraleedharan said, “He (Shaun) is not like Mathew Kuzhalnadan who filed a court case to save Pinarayi and his daughter.”

Muraleedharan slams Anvar

Muraleedharan said the resignation of P V Anvar had now necessitated a bypoll, an unnecessary expense. “The people of Nilambur will not have representation in the assembly for one-and-a-half years,” he said.