Residents near Muttathara sewage treatment plant face pollution, lack of sewage connections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than a decade after the inauguration of the state’s first modern sewage treatment plant (STP) at Muttathara, local residents continue to grapple with lack of sewage connections and complain of widespread pollution in the area.
On Monday, the locals staged a protest raising concerns on escalating pollution and lack of coverage for densely populated corporation wards surrounding the plant. According to protesters, approximately 140 tankers arrive at the plant daily from across the district for sewage waste treatment. Recently, the flow of tankers to the sewage farm has increased, triggering protest and concern among the local residents.
Mohammad Shanu, vice-president of Make a Change -- a charitable foundation, alleged that every day around 140 trucks of waste is being brought to the sewage farm from far away panchayats. “Residents living nearby are suffering from pollution. Dengue cases and skin diseases are on the rise.
The civic body is considering this as a lucrative business for making money. The nauseating smell emanating from the farm and the vehicles is a major concern for the public. We are not against the operations of the plant. The sludge produced from the treatment of waste is lying accumulated inside the plant causing many issues and we want them to be addressed,” said Mohammad Shanu, who was seen protesting.
The STP with a capacity to treat 107mld was set up at a cost of `80 crore back in 2013 and is located on 36 acres of land. Shahida S, a resident who has been living in close proximity to the STP for the past 15 years, complained about mosquito menace.
“The corporation officials come here asking us to keep our premises clean. Instead, they should keep the STP premises clean where snakes, mosquitoes and all kinds of insects are found. We have small children. Health issues including skin irritations are very common among them,” said Shahida.
Ever since the introduction of the online booking for sewage collection by the City Corporation in 2019, the number of septage trucks arriving at the plant has gone up. An official of KWA in charge of the STP said that the entire fleet movement and collection of sewage is managed by the civic body.
“We have a 107mld plant and only 75mld is being used and the sewage that arrives in the tankers is negligible considering the capacity of the plant,” said the official. Besides the sewage generated in the 100 wards, the corporation is offering the services to over 13 neighbouring local bodies. The civic body is offering the service for the city population at ` 3,400 to Rs 4,400 and is charging Rs 5,400 and more from other local bodies.
On Monday, Beemapally Shafeeq, general secretary of Yuva Janata Dal, staged a day-long hunger strike in front of the STP raising these issues. “We have already raised all these issues and have decided to meet the ministers and mayor. If they don’t provide a solution soon, we will escalate the protest and launch an indefinite strike. As per the rules, only 20 tankers are allowed each day,” said Bheemapally Shafeeq.
However, Beemapally East councillor J Sudheer said that sewage network coverage for two coastal wards will be ready soon.
“The DPR for providing sewage network for two coastal wards is nearing completion. Pollution is caused mainly by residents who are releasing greywater and even sewage directly to the drains. Since I was sworn in as the councillor, I have been working on this. The issue will be resolved soon,” said Sudheer.