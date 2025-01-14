Residents near Muttathara sewage treatment plant face pollution, lack of sewage connections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than a decade after the inauguration of the state’s first modern sewage treatment plant (STP) at Muttathara, local residents continue to grapple with lack of sewage connections and complain of widespread pollution in the area.

On Monday, the locals staged a protest raising concerns on escalating pollution and lack of coverage for densely populated corporation wards surrounding the plant. According to protesters, approximately 140 tankers arrive at the plant daily from across the district for sewage waste treatment. Recently, the flow of tankers to the sewage farm has increased, triggering protest and concern among the local residents.

Mohammad Shanu, vice-president of Make a Change -- a charitable foundation, alleged that every day around 140 trucks of waste is being brought to the sewage farm from far away panchayats. “Residents living nearby are suffering from pollution. Dengue cases and skin diseases are on the rise.

The civic body is considering this as a lucrative business for making money. The nauseating smell emanating from the farm and the vehicles is a major concern for the public. We are not against the operations of the plant. The sludge produced from the treatment of waste is lying accumulated inside the plant causing many issues and we want them to be addressed,” said Mohammad Shanu, who was seen protesting.

The STP with a capacity to treat 107mld was set up at a cost of `80 crore back in 2013 and is located on 36 acres of land. Shahida S, a resident who has been living in close proximity to the STP for the past 15 years, complained about mosquito menace.