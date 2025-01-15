Government College for Women Trivandrum celebrates 125-year legacy; to host academic fest Cognitopia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, is hosting Cognitopia, a three-day multidisciplinary academic fest from January 16 to 18 as part of its 125th-year celebrations.

The event aims to create awareness about research initiatives, academic achievements, and societal contributions from various higher education institutions across fields like science, culture, arts, commerce, sports, and languages.

The fest will feature an exhibition with over 70 stalls, showcasing Kerala’s education, heritage, empowerment, and progress. Visitors can expect a variety of displays, including cutting-edge research, literature, art, and lifestyle management exhibits. A flea market and food festival will also be part of the experience.

In collaboration with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and the Cine Paradise Film Club, the fest will present the Cognitopia Film Fest, featuring a curated selection of seven films. The screenings will take place in two sessions daily, from 4pm to 6pm and 6pm to 8.30pm.

The cultural festival is scheduled from 6pm to 9pm at the New Auditorium, with another session from 9pm to 10pm at the amphitheatre.

Competitions will also be part of the event, including a quiz, the thought leader competition series, and an inter-departmental digital newspaper contest on January 17. The events are open to all.