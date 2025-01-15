Hundreds attend Army Day weapons display at Kanakakunnu; interact with military personnel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of people gathered at Kanakakunnu on Tuesday to witness the weapons display organised by the Pangode Military Station in connection with the Army Day celebrations. The event held under the theme ‘Know Your Army’, offered an opportunity for the public to interact with the Army and explore its operational capabilities. Brigadier Anurag Upadhyaya, Station Commander Pangode Military Station, interacted with the audience.

The event featured display of weapons, war equipment and other military artifacts, drawing keen interest from visitors of all age groups. Children and youth were particularly fascinated by the intricate mechanisms of tanks, artillery, and other advanced weaponry. Rifles, both indigenous as well as those imported from France, Russia, Sweden, South Africa, used extensively by Indian Army were also exhibited.

The Army personnel present at the venue provided detailed explanations, answering questions and sharing insights into their equipment and operations.

The visitors also got an opportunity to touch, feel and hold DSR and INSAS rifles. A glimpse of Army’s disaster management and rescue operations equipment showcased the efficient use of specialised equipment like rescue landers, nylon ropes, carabiners, harnesses, axes, and buoys.

These tools enable the Army to execute precise and effective operations, saving lives during natural disasters and emergencies.

The visitors also got an opportunity for an immersive journey through India’s military history, screening significant war victories and the key battles that shaped the nation’s unity and independence.