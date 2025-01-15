Kerala establishes new microbiology lab for food testing in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has established a new microbiology laboratory equipped with modern facilities for testing various food products in Thiruvananthapuram. The government analysts’ lab will supplement the activities of the existing Regional Analytical Labs in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the facility at the State Public Health Lab campus on Wednesday. MLA Antony Raju will preside over. The minister emphasised the importance of microbiology testing, especially during emergencies like food poisoning. She said efforts are being made to obtain NABL accreditation for the Microbiology section of all the three labs in a timely manner.

Kerala has consistently topped the National Food Safety Index in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The minister also stated that with the operation of the Microbiology Laboratory and subsequent accreditation, the state will be able to maintain national standards of excellence in food testing.

As per FSSAI norms, microbiology testing is required for a wide range of food categories, including milk and milk products, fruits and vegetables and their by-products, spices and herbs, bottled water, drinking water, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, eggs and egg products, health supplements, nutraceuticals and foods designed for special dietary or medical purposes.

Equipped with modern facilities

