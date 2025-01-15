Thiruvananthapuram Airport records 18.5% passenger growth in 2024

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 49 lakh passengers used the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in 2024, according to data released by the airport authorities. The passengers included 26.4 lakh domestic and 22.7 lakh using international routes.

Compared to 2023, TIAL witnessed an increase of around 18.52% in overall passenger traffic. A total of 41,48,644 passengers had travelled via Thiruvananthapuram in 2023 while the number increased to 49,17,019 in 2024.

The airport also saw a 14.19% rise in air traffic movements at 32,324 in 2024 as compared to 28,306 ATMs in 2023. “This growth highlights an ever-increasing demand for air travel from Thiruvananthapuram and reflects the importance of the city for passengers from neighbouring regions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” a TIAL spokesperson said.

“The passenger traffic figures and growth observed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in 2024 aligns with industry trends, reaffirming the airport’s commitment to providing seamless connectivity and world class service standards. Prioritising safety and security, Thiruvananthapuram airport ensures a smooth and convenient experience for all travellers,” he added.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport operates over 100 daily flights with an average of over 15,000 passengers. TIAL has connectivity to 11 domestic and 14 international destinations. Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi have emerged as the top three domestic destinations. While Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai have continued to hold their status as the top three preferred international destinations.

Air India Express, Indigo and Air Arabia have emerged as the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic as well as the international sector. Domestic cargo operations saw a significant boost, with 33.3% growth to 3,279 tonnes of cargo handled during 2024.