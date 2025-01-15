Transforming healing through dance movement therapy in Thiruvananthapuram

“That research led me to Kolkata Sanved, an NGO dedicated to healing and empowering marginalised people, including survivors of gender-based violence and at-risk children. They help survivors become healers and that inspired me,” she recalls. Krishnendu completed an internship at Kolkata Sanved, and the experience inspired her to pursue a Diploma in Dance/Movement Therapy from CLL-TISS, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“When I was going through a difficult time, dance helped me a lot. As I started studying and practising dance movement therapy, it became a tool to deal with my traumas and challenges. It helped me understand who I am, what I like, and what I don’t. I am confident in this method because it worked for me. It is a powerful tool for healing, and I believe in its potential, having experienced it firsthand,” says Krishnendu.

After returning to her hometown, the 30-year-old started her own space called ‘Navem,’ providing a safe environment for individuals to release trauma, express themselves creatively through movement, and find freedom in both body and mind.

“It was initially difficult to make people understand because this therapy can only be experienced, not explained. However, during the pandemic, as everything moved online, I received more inquiries as many felt desperate and alone. And now, I think there is greater awareness of such practices here,” she says.

While there is growing awareness, Krishnendu pointed out that there are only 5-10 certified Dance/Movement Psychotherapy practitioners in Kerala. She noted that many classical dance teachers, who have not undergone professional therapy training, offer dance for wellness, which can be misleading. “It is wrong to call it therapy without proper qualifications. Educated individuals calling themselves dance therapists without understanding what therapy means is misleading,” Krishnendu points out.

Krishnendu recently facilitated a workshop as part of a project by UNICEF and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The workshop was for Kudumbasree and WCD social workers and counsellors across Kerala who work closely with children. It focused on providing psychosocial care and support to children who have difficulty verbalising their feelings.

Krishnendu guided participants on how to use art interventions, understand emotions through movement, and hold a safe space for children. She also developed the module for the programme, which is set to continue in February. In addition to this, she leads dance movement therapy sessions for children with special needs, in corporate settings as well. She also plans to start a dance class dedicated to wellness.