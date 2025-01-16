Biggest multi-level car parking facility in Thiruvananthapuram remains underutilised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten months after its inauguration, the multi-level car parking facility at Palayam - the largest such facility in the state - remains underutilised in the capital.

Set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) with a capacity to accommodate 300 cars, it was opened to the public by the end of May, two months after its inauguration.

Despite being located at a strategic spot like Palayam, the state-of-the-art facility, aimed at addressing parking woes along the bustling MG Road stretch, was expected to reduce congestion and provide safe parking for cars.

Until November, SCTL offered the parking facility free of charge to users. An SCTL official said that once the user fee was introduced, there was a drastic decline in the number of users.

“Currently, only an average of 50 to 55 vehicles are parked at the facility daily. Earlier, when it was free of charge, around 100 to 115 cars used the facility,” said an official.