Digital RC book roll-out before March 31: Kerala transport minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will roll out digital RC books by March 31, enabling vehicle owners to download and print the certificate for all practical purposes. The RC books will be available online once the MVD completes linking the digital copies with the bank hypothecation.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced this in Thiruvananthapuram while flagging off 20 Bolero vehicles purchased by the MVD for traffic enforcement in the state on Thursday. He said the digitalisation is part of MVD’s modernisation efforts.

Ganesh also spoke of the new system whereby driving test applicants can get digital copy of their licence as soon as they clear the test. This can be managed after motor vehicle inspectors supervising the tests approve the same online. The MVD will provide officers tablet computers to help them provide inputs immediately after the test.

The MVD had introduced e-licences as part of its digitalisation drive from November 1, 2024. Later, the transport department issued an order validating the digital driving licence.