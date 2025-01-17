Digital RC book roll-out before March 31: Kerala transport minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will roll out digital RC books by March 31, enabling vehicle owners to download and print the certificate for all practical purposes. The RC books will be available online once the MVD completes linking the digital copies with the bank hypothecation.
Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced this in Thiruvananthapuram while flagging off 20 Bolero vehicles purchased by the MVD for traffic enforcement in the state on Thursday. He said the digitalisation is part of MVD’s modernisation efforts.
Ganesh also spoke of the new system whereby driving test applicants can get digital copy of their licence as soon as they clear the test. This can be managed after motor vehicle inspectors supervising the tests approve the same online. The MVD will provide officers tablet computers to help them provide inputs immediately after the test.
The MVD had introduced e-licences as part of its digitalisation drive from November 1, 2024. Later, the transport department issued an order validating the digital driving licence.
The order said the digital copy either stored in Digilocker or otherwise is adequate and no enforcement officer shall insist on a physical copy of the licence within the state. It also directed the National Informatics Centre to facilitate downloading and printing of digital driving licences from anywhere.
Meanwhile, the MVD purchased the new vehicles using the Road Safety Fund. Ganesh said a request to purchase 50 more vehicles has been submitted before the chief minister.
The enforcement vehicles will be equipped with state-of-the-art systems such as breath analyzer, front and rear cameras, radar, and display units. The screen will display violations and fines in six languages.
“MVD officials need not leave their vehicle for inspection. There is no need to obstruct the movement of motorists,” Ganesh said. Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, Additional Transport Commissioner, and KSRTC CMD P S Pramoj Shankar also attended the function that was presided over by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth.