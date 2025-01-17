One dead, several injured as tourist bus overturns near Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tourist bus overturned at Irinchayam, near Nedumangad, on Friday night, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The deceased has been identified as Dasini (60), a resident of Kavalloor.
Around 49 people, including women and children, sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at approximately 10.15 pm.
The passengers, consisting of families from Kattakada, Perumkadavila, and Ottasekharamangalam, had started their journey at around 8 pm. The accident occurred when the bus lost control and overturned at a curve near the Irinchayam Milk Society on the Nedumangad-Vembayam road.
Local residents, hearing a loud noise, rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue operations. Police, fire force, and locals quickly transferred the injured to Nedumangad Taluk Hospital in multiple ambulances. Those with serious injuries were then shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital by 11 pm.
Health Minister Veena George directed the medical college superintendent to ensure specialised treatment for the injured. She also instructed the hospital to prepare adequate facilities to manage the situation.
A total of 25 people were shifted to the Medical College Hospital, with reports suggesting that many sustained severe injuries. Seven children were taken to SAT Hospital.
Nedumangad police and fire force teams continued the rescue operations at the site, lifting the bus to check if anyone was trapped underneath.
The police stated that the exact cause of the accident would be revealed after further investigation. However, locals reported that the bus was overspeeding and overturned after hitting a roadside slab while trying to give way to another vehicle.
“The accident happened at a turning, but there were no apparent hazards on the road to explain the incident. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation,” said a fire force official.