One dead, several injured as tourist bus overturns near Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tourist bus overturned at Irinchayam, near Nedumangad, on Friday night, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The deceased has been identified as Dasini (60), a resident of Kavalloor.

Around 49 people, including women and children, sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at approximately 10.15 pm.

The passengers, consisting of families from Kattakada, Perumkadavila, and Ottasekharamangalam, had started their journey at around 8 pm. The accident occurred when the bus lost control and overturned at a curve near the Irinchayam Milk Society on the Nedumangad-Vembayam road.

Local residents, hearing a loud noise, rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue operations. Police, fire force, and locals quickly transferred the injured to Nedumangad Taluk Hospital in multiple ambulances. Those with serious injuries were then shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital by 11 pm.