Sub-CoE for research support to be set up at Govt Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sub-centre of excellence (CoE) for research network support will be established at Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram. Higher Education Minister R Bindu made the announcement on Thursday after inaugurating the multidisciplinary fest Cognitopia organised by the college as part of its 125th-anniversary celebrations.
The minister said the centre aims to coordinate research activities and secure cooperation from national and international institutions. She emphasised that the initiative is a recognition of the Women’s College’s contributions to public-benefiting research.
She also highlighted the government’s efforts to bridge the gap between higher education and employment in Kerala, noting the strong support for the state’s academic reforms.
The inaugural ceremony was presided over by MLA Antony Raju. College principal J S Anila welcomed the gathering, with notable attendees including principal secretary of Department of Science and Technology K P Sudheer and ASAP MD Usha Titus.
The minister also launched a computerised aptitude test for school students, jointly developed by the psychology department at Women’s College and ASAP under the higher education department.
The three-day mega fest Cognitopia features sessions by experts from cultural and educational fields, and various exhibitions. On the first day, VSSC director S Unnikrishnan and Prof Sabu Padmadhas from University of Southampton spoke.
The festival attracted thousands on its first day, with a variety of cultural events, including storytelling, fashion shows, music concerts, and band performances. Entry to the mega fest is free. On Friday, sessions will feature MP A A Rahim, MLA Chandy Oommen and writer Sunil P Elayidom.