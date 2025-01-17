Wonder whirled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is no stranger to festivals - be it traditional ones such as pooram, perunnal, and Theyyams, or modern celebrations like film, dance music and art festivals, Biennale, and other cultural extravaganzas.

However, the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV) in Kovalam has taken the concept of festivals to a whole new level with the Ragbag Festival.

At the venue, a magical water curtain sets the stage for Belgium’s Shadow Dance, while Poland reimagines George Orwell’s Animal Farm, offering a fresh and experimental perspective on the classic tale. Rajasthan’s Manganiyar Seduction fills the air with music, as 40 folk musicians perform within a towering, four-storey framework, celebrating the region’s rich heritage. Cubo, a tribute to Latin energy, combines physical comedy, mime, and circus skills in a breathtaking performance. And there’s so much more — drama, music, circus, physical comedy, magic, puppetry, shadow play, video art, acrobatics, trapeze, and vertical dance.

“Ragbag is a confluence of novel, experimental, and diverse artistic expressions happening across different parts of the world,” says festival curator Sasikumar V.

“‘Ragbag’ refers to a bag where scraps of fabric and old clothes are kept for reuse, a metaphor for recycling and mismatched things. When we conceptualised this festival, we wanted it to be thoughtful, not just another event. For that, we worked behind the idea, focusing on the changing global scenario, technological developments, imagination, art forms, and how these elements could be blended and conveyed in a new way. Considering the atmosphere of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, everything should connect to that. That’s how I started searching for art forms and artists who do art in new ways. Ultimately, it’s a celebration of human skills.”

The Ragbag Festival, which kicked off on January 14 and concludes on January 19, features over 300 artists from 16 art groups across 10 countries, including India, with performances from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Chile, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, and more.