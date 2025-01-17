Wonder whirled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is no stranger to festivals - be it traditional ones such as pooram, perunnal, and Theyyams, or modern celebrations like film, dance music and art festivals, Biennale, and other cultural extravaganzas.
However, the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV) in Kovalam has taken the concept of festivals to a whole new level with the Ragbag Festival.
At the venue, a magical water curtain sets the stage for Belgium’s Shadow Dance, while Poland reimagines George Orwell’s Animal Farm, offering a fresh and experimental perspective on the classic tale. Rajasthan’s Manganiyar Seduction fills the air with music, as 40 folk musicians perform within a towering, four-storey framework, celebrating the region’s rich heritage. Cubo, a tribute to Latin energy, combines physical comedy, mime, and circus skills in a breathtaking performance. And there’s so much more — drama, music, circus, physical comedy, magic, puppetry, shadow play, video art, acrobatics, trapeze, and vertical dance.
“Ragbag is a confluence of novel, experimental, and diverse artistic expressions happening across different parts of the world,” says festival curator Sasikumar V.
“‘Ragbag’ refers to a bag where scraps of fabric and old clothes are kept for reuse, a metaphor for recycling and mismatched things. When we conceptualised this festival, we wanted it to be thoughtful, not just another event. For that, we worked behind the idea, focusing on the changing global scenario, technological developments, imagination, art forms, and how these elements could be blended and conveyed in a new way. Considering the atmosphere of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, everything should connect to that. That’s how I started searching for art forms and artists who do art in new ways. Ultimately, it’s a celebration of human skills.”
The Ragbag Festival, which kicked off on January 14 and concludes on January 19, features over 300 artists from 16 art groups across 10 countries, including India, with performances from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Chile, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, and more.
The festival is not just about performances; it also offers food, a craft bazaar, hands-on workshops, and engaging panel discussions. One of the main highlights is the Craft Bazaar, curated by Jaya Jaitly, which features 33 craft groups from different parts of India. Handwoven textiles, unique jewellery, home décor, and other handmade products, as well as craft workshops like Madhubani painting, Bagru printing, Sanjhi craft, and bag-making, are available.
“I have always been reading Jaya Jaitly’s books on Indian crafts, craftsmanship, artists, textiles, and more. Besides being a well-known politician, she is also an expert in the traditional arts and crafts of India and the founder of Dastkari Haat Samiti, a national association of craftspeople with members from all over India,” says Sasikumar.
“So, Sreeprasad T U, the chief operating officer of KACV, and I went to her residence in Goa to personally meet her, explained the idea behind the festival, and she agreed to be a part of it. This is the first-ever craft exhibition of its kind happening in Kerala.”
Another thing that makes the festival interesting is Ragbag Feast, a food festival curated by popular culinary expert Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar. The spread includes flavours from Nagaland, Bengal, Nizamuddin (New Delhi) and Sri Lanka.
A series of panel discussions will also take place at the festival, with experts sharing their insights and experiences on topics such as ‘From Tradition to Innovation: Circus and Performance Art’, ‘Towards a Pluralist Ecology of Knowledge Systems’, and ‘Cultural Thematic Routes and Kerala Tourism.’
“It’s been three days since the programme started, and the response has been amazing. ,” says Walter D’Cruz, one of the organisers.
“The Manganiyar Seduction on Wednesday saw a huge turnout, exceeding our expectations. The festival runs from 11am to 11pm, with performances mostly in the evening. Tickets for the festival are available for purchase on BookMyShow as well as directly at the venue. A day pass is available for Rs 499. Special rates are available for groups.”
Sasikumar says the team hopes to make Ragbag an annual event. After all, every festival gets another edition if it’s well-received by the audience. “The festival should create a community with a shared vision. We want the viewers to experience different perspectives and feel like they’re travelling through various journeys So, we hope it will create an impact, and we can come up with another edition,” he says.