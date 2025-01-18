Loyola College celebrates autonomous status achievement, launch of four-year UG programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Loyola College of Social Sciences has officially announced its transition to autonomous status during a formal ceremony held on its campus at Sreekaryam near here on Friday.

The launch of the newly introduced four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) was also celebrated on the occasion.

Starting from the 2025-26 academic year, the newly introduced undergraduate programmes on offer are: BCom Finance and Accounts with CA and ACCA, BCom FinTech and AI, BCom Logistics and Supply Chain Management, BSc Psychology, BSc Data Science, and BSW.

Rajan Gurukkal, vice-chairman of the Kerala Higher Education Council, who presided over the event, commended Loyola’s efforts in transitioning from bureaucratic pathways to the broader realm of autonomy. He reminded educators of their responsibility to elevate students to new levels of knowledge and enable them to raise critical questions.

Joe Arun, director LIBA, Chennai, and chairperson, Minority Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu, who spoke on the occasion said Jesuit institutions flourish through the power of imaginative growth.

Prof Shyam B Menon, Vice-Chancellor of BML Munjal University, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address. K S Anilkumar, registrar of the University of Kerala, and Binoy Jacob SJ, Jesuit Higher Education Kerala coordinator, extended their wishes. Fr Sunny Kunnappallil SJ, manager and rector of Loyola Institutions, welcomed the attendees.

Following the inaugural session, a panel discussion was organised on the topic ‘Leveraging of FYUG Programmes as the Education for Future.’ Prof Shyam B Menon led the discussion.