Nod for distillery: Kerala opposition intensifies criticism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress has stepped up criticism against the LDF government for giving permission to Oasis group of companies to start a distillery unit in Kanjikode.

Leader of opposition V D Satheesan questioned the criteria on which the company was given the permission. “Why was this company given permission?” he asked.

“The owner of the company had been arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor case. A case had been registered against the company for polluting groundwater and for disposing of waste in Punjab. However, the excise minister is praising the company.

The minister should reveal how much fund was received. The permission should be cancelled. The opposition will not allow the operation of the company in Palakkad which is facing an acute drinking water shortage,” Satheesan told reporters.

Former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also demanded the cancellation of the permission and alleged that it was the excise minister who had presented the matter in the cabinet. “He should reveal his interest in the matter,” Chennithala demanded.

However, Excise Minister M B Rajesh dismissed the charges and told media that the allegation was being raised with an intention of creating confusion.