Children’s summit revolutionary step in education, says Kerala Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Children’s Summit on Cleanliness is a revolutionary step in education, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day event focusing on zero waste management, at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Organised by the Kudumbashree Mission, the summit brought together over 750 Bala Sabha members, with 80 essays prepared by children on environmental issues being presented throughout the event.

During his speech, Sivankutty emphasised the importance of integrating formal education with activity-based learning to nurture environmentally conscious children. “This will help them lead sustainable development efforts in the future,” he said, expressing pride in Kudumbashree’s two-decade-long success in empowering women and eradicating poverty, which has significantly contributed to Kerala’s social development.

Sivankutty also spoke about the state government’s ongoing ‘Malinyamuktam Navakerala’ campaign, launched in April 2023, which focuses on addressing the long-standing waste management problems and building a sustainable future.

The minister pointed out that the campaign, which has engaged 3.9 lakh children from 28,387 Bala Sabhas, has showcased how grassroots initiatives can lead to transformative change. Environmental activist Licypriya Kanjugan delivered the keynote address, warning about the severe impact of plastic pollution on the planet.

“Plastic pollution is one of the greatest threats humanity faces today,” she said. “New media has the power to raise global awareness, change consumer behaviour, and push for sustainable policies.”

The summit’s key focus was on community participation, innovation, and environmental conservation. The goal was not only to discuss waste management but also to inspire young minds to tackle the challenges of waste disposal and recycling.

The event featured presentations, plenary sessions, and interactions with international representatives, providing children with valuable insights and enhancing their critical thinking skills.

At the conclusion of the summit, the insights and solutions generated by the participants will be shared with local self-government authorities to ensure that the voices of the children are heard. To recognise their contributions, five top student presenters will be awarded cash prizes, certificates, and mementoes.

Sivankutty also praised Bala Sabha members for their unwavering commitment to addressing pollution and social progress. “They are a global model for community action and a source of pride for both Kerala and the nation,” he added.