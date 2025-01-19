Jyothis Central School gets new building at Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government’s education reforms are aimed at giving more freedom in studies to students, Union Minister George Kurian has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of Jyothis Central Senior Secondary School at Attingal.

The new reforms will help students obtain PhD after degree education. It helps in early employment, he said. Jyothis Group of Schools chairman S Jyothis Chandran presided over the function.

CBSE regional director Mahesh D Dharmadhikari spoke at the function. Other speakers were former Union minister V Muraleedharan, Attingal municipal chairperson S Kumari, vice-chairman G Thulaseedharan Pillai, Karavaram panchayat president Sajeer Rajakumari, ward councillor Deepa Rajesh, school director Santhosh, principal Kavitha and PTA president C S Adarsh spoke.

George Kurian released ‘Namukkithenthupatti,’ a collection of articles by Jyothis Chandran. Muraleedharan received the first copy. KR Builders owner Ramaswami was honoured at the function.