Brother-sister duo found dead in hotel room at Thampanoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two siblings from Pune were found dead in a hotel room at Thampanoor on Sunday morning in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. The deceased are Muktha Bamane, 49, and her brother Dattatreya Bamane, 45. The two had checked in at the hotel on Friday and the deaths occurred by Sunday early morning, a police source said.

The hotel staff had last seen the two on Saturday night. When they knocked at the door on Sunday morning to deliver tea, there was no response from the occupants. The police, who reached the hotel after being informed by the staff, broke open the door and found their bodies.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while the woman was lying on the bed with her face smothered with a pillow. The police source said the woman could have taken the help of her brother to take her life, after which he killed himself. The police recovered a suicide note from the room which revealed the duo was having financial issues. The note reportedly mentioned that the two were jobless and that their parents had died.