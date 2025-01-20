International Children’s Summit on Zero-Waste Management concludes in capital

Awards for exemplary project reports were presented, with Sivanandan C A from Kollam winning first prize, followed by Chandana from Kozhikode and Devananda K from Kannur. Wayanad won the best district stall award, with Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod securing second and third places, respectively.

The summit concluded with an expert’ discussion and the distribution of mementoes to mentors, faculty, and contributors. Dr B Sreejith welcomed the gathering, while Ramesh G delivered the vote of thanks.

Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday emphasised the crucial role of children in waste management while addressing the International Children’s Summit on Zero-Waste Management. He highlighted that the project reports presented by children at the summit demonstrated their capability in promoting cleanliness and waste management. He noted that the children’s reports showcased innovative ideas, practical solutions, and actionable suggestions.