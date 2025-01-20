International Children’s Summit on Zero-Waste Management concludes in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day International Children’s Summit on Zero-Waste Management, organised by the Kudumbashree Mission, ended on a high note on Sunday with the adoption of the Thiruvananthapuram Declaration. The event celebrated knowledge and innovation as children presented impactful insights, analytical skills, and practical solutions to address pressing environmental challenges.
The summit, held at Nishagandhi Auditorium in the city, included five plenary sessions and presentations of selected research papers from 14 districts across 14 venues.
Topics ranged from zero-waste management, domestic waste processing, and chemical pollution to well contamination, waste in flood-prone areas, and sanitation practices among school students. Other topics included food waste recycling, e-waste management, and the impact of waste on tourism. The children’s confident presentations and ability to answer follow-up questions with clarity drew widespread praise.
The closing ceremony was inaugurated by Seeram Sambasiva Rao, principal director of the local self-government department. He urged Bala Sabha members to champion zero-waste awareness and extend its reach to every household in the state.
Awards for exemplary project reports were presented, with Sivanandan C A from Kollam winning first prize, followed by Chandana from Kozhikode and Devananda K from Kannur. Wayanad won the best district stall award, with Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod securing second and third places, respectively.
The summit concluded with an expert’ discussion and the distribution of mementoes to mentors, faculty, and contributors. Dr B Sreejith welcomed the gathering, while Ramesh G delivered the vote of thanks.
Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday emphasised the crucial role of children in waste management while addressing the International Children’s Summit on Zero-Waste Management. He highlighted that the project reports presented by children at the summit demonstrated their capability in promoting cleanliness and waste management. He noted that the children’s reports showcased innovative ideas, practical solutions, and actionable suggestions.