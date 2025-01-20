Seaweed-based products from ICAR-CMFRI under FSSAI scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three seaweed-based products developed by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) are under scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following complaints from health activists.
The Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), a public health initiative under the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), raised concerns that these products, which claim to ‘cure’ diseases, were marketed without conducting human trials.
The complaint targeted the marketing of these products through private companies. FSSAI has forwarded the complaint to the companies involved. Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Food Safety has expressed concern but noted that it lacks jurisdiction over products sold online.
The products in question, promoted with ‘misleading’ claims, allegedly violate several regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. These laws prohibit the promotion of products with claims to treat or prevent diseases listed in Schedule J.
CAPSULE’s Kerala convenor, M P Anil Kumar, highlighted that human trials are crucial to confirm a product’s safety and effectiveness, noting that animal trials cannot fully replicate human physiological responses. He also pointed out that the available documents on Algamin Tension-Ease Capsules do not suggest any therapeutic activity for treating hypertension.
The three products-Algamin Tension-Ease capsules (for blood pressure and hypertension), Algamin Diabet-Ease capsules (for blood sugar reduction), and GreenRex capsules (for liver support and fatty liver reduction)-are manufactured by companies in Ernakulam and Kollam. GreenRex was launched in October by Minister for Industries P Rajeeve.
Dr Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist & Head of the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition & Health Division at ICAR-CMFRI, refuted the allegations.
He stated that while animal trials for toxicology have been conducted, human trials are not necessary for nutraceutical products. Dr Chakraborty clarified that these products, derived from natural sources, do not claim to cure diseases but rather aim to ease certain conditions.
He also emphasised that both ICAR-CMFRI and the marketing companies have obtained FSSAI licences and followed all regulatory guidelines for selling the products online and over the counter.