Seaweed-based products from ICAR-CMFRI under FSSAI scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three seaweed-based products developed by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) are under scrutiny by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following complaints from health activists.

The Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), a public health initiative under the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), raised concerns that these products, which claim to ‘cure’ diseases, were marketed without conducting human trials.

The complaint targeted the marketing of these products through private companies. FSSAI has forwarded the complaint to the companies involved. Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Food Safety has expressed concern but noted that it lacks jurisdiction over products sold online.