Kerala assembly pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

The legislative assembly paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during its 13th session on Monday, expressing condolences over his passing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking in the obituary reference, highlighted the significant measures taken by Manmohan Singh under the Common Minimum Programme during the first UPA government, with support from left-wing parties. Key policies included the National Livelihood Mission and the Right to Information Act.

“While we had differences of opinion on certain policies of Manmohan Singh and his UPA government, his unwavering commitment to protecting constitutional values and the democratic system is commendable. A brilliant economist who championed secular principles, a determined patriot, and a truly remarkable figure in the public sphere-his loss is deeply felt,” said the chief minister.

Speaker A N Shamseer described Manmohan Singh as a brilliant economist and a resolute statesman. He also noted that Singh played a pivotal role in maintaining warm diplomatic relations between India and China, even during the peak of the India-China border dispute. “Although he faced criticism for signing the nuclear deal with the United States, Manmohan Singh’s contributions to nation-building as both finance minister and prime minister transcended his economic expertise,” the speaker said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also acknowledged the significant reforms introduced by Manmohan Singh’s government. However, he stressed the importance of understanding the late PM’s legacy through the tangible benefits of these economic reforms. “His reforms led to increased tax revenues and job creation, which in turn supported the equitable redistribution of wealth,” said Satheesan.

He further emphasised that Manmohan Singh earned global respect for steering India through the 2008 global recession.