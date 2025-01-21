The tale of a fort in Thiruvananthapuram that was cut open by the monarch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the heart of Travancore’s historic legacy lies a fort whose story is as royal as its architecture. This fort is named ‘Vettimuricha Kotta’, which literally means a fort that is cut open.

This gateway has stood as a testament to the intellect and occasional eccentricity of the rulers Vishakan Thirunal Rama Varma, Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma and Marthanda Varma of the Travancore Kingdom. Built through layers of history, it has witnessed transformations, cultural significance, and an intriguing tale of astrology that continues to intrigue visitors.

The fort originally existed as a modest structure made of soil. During the reign of Marthanda Varma, the fort was rebuilt with stone, laying the groundwork for what would become an iconic monument. However, the fort earned its unique name during the reign of Vishakhan Thirunal Rama Varma.

The name, ‘Vettimuricha Kotta’ was given after a section of the closed wall was removed to create a new gateway. This act of alteration and its subsequent naming was carried out to commemorate the event.

Historian M G Sasibhooshan explains the story behind the fort. “Vishakhan Thirunal Rama Varma, a scholarly and inquisitive ruler, wanted to test his astrologer. The king once asked his astrologer to predict which of the four sides of the fort he would exit. In response, the astrologer made a silent prediction, writing his answer on a palm leaf and placing it on the eastern side of the fort,” he says.