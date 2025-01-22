CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils KaWaCHaM, emphasises need for prompt rescue operations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the Kerala Warnings, Crisis and Hazard Management System (KaWaCHaM) - a state-of-the-art disaster risk warning system - at a function held at the headquarters of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Emphasising the need for swift rescue operations and timely warnings to tackle disasters in the state, Pinarayi said that the initiative is a continuation of the grassroots level measures already undertaken to enhance disaster preparedness.

“KaWaCHaM will issue real-time warnings through sirens ensuring that people in disaster-prone areas receive timely alerts. More installations of the system are planned across vulnerable parts of the state to further strengthen the state’s disaster preparedness,” he said. The CM also directed the authorities to ensure prompt maintenance of the warning system.

The initiative developed by KSDMA in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and the World Bank aims to provide timely warnings and alerts relating to extreme weather events including heavy rain, strong winds and sea surges to the public through warning sirens.

The disaster warning system includes a network of 126 siren-strobe light units, and 93 emergency operation centres connected via VPN and data centre. The system was developed as part of the National Cyclone Mitigation Plan.

A test trial of sirens was conducted following the official launch. Now, the district disaster management authorities and the emergency operation centres will be able to give disaster warnings to the public in the form of sirens and messages.