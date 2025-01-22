Mathilakam records’ safety a bone of contention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as concerns are being raised about preservation of the Mathilakam documents - the historic palm leaf documents on Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple - the Central Archives officials and historians have ruled out such fears.

Mathilakam Rekhakal, sheds light on centuries of history, administration, and cultural heritage of Modern Travancore and proclamations of Travancore rulers. Over the decades, these documents continue to attract researchers and historians. The over 300-year-old documents are currently housed in the Central Archives at Kottakkakam.

Recently, former minister V S Sivakumar expressed concerns over a decision to relocate the research facility from the main building to a small room approximately 100 m away, stating that transporting these delicate documents will expose them to environmental hazards like moisture and dust, potentially leading to their deterioration.

He urged the government to stop actions that could jeopardise the preservation of Mathilakam records. Any damage to these invaluable records would result in an irreplaceable loss to the state’s heritage, he said. The Congress leader shared the concerns with Archaeology and Archives Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, Director of Archives S Parvathy said there is no reason for concerns. Beside the museum on the ground floor, there is a hall that provides access to researchers, while the repository housed upstairs maintains optimal storage conditions for these fragile documents. The Archives Department has plans to further expand preservation efforts by establishing an International Archives and Heritage Centre (IAHC) in Kariavattom.

“Although only one floor of the proposed three-storey building has been completed, with timely funding, the entire facility can be ready within a year and a half. The new centre will provide modern conservation tools and access facilities to enhance the experience for researchers and visitors,” said S Parvathy.

Uma Maheswari, whose work Mathilakam Rekhakal speaks volumes about the relevance of these ancient texts, said the palm leaves, some of which are over 700 years old, are preserved with care and expertise. “The archives contain the largest collection of palm-leaf manuscripts in Asia. They remain an unparalleled resource for anyone interested in pre-settlement land revenue systems, royal proclamations, or temple histories,” she noted.

‘The Mathilakm Rekhakal’ is currently preserved at the Central Archives in Kottakkakam. Established in 1887, it remains a treasure trove housing over one crore records. In 2017, with the help of C-DIT (Centre for Development of Imaging Technology), the Mathilakam Rekhakal underwent a digital transformation. This step not only ensured greater access but also preserved the content against the ravage of time.