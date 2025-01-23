Kerala: AICC general secretary to submit report on rejig this week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Internal politics of the Congress is set to take a new turn with the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, submitting the final report on restructuring of the state unit to the party high command by the end of the week. The central leadership is expected to hold discussions on the report soon after to take a final call on the restructuring.

“I have spoken to nearly 90% of the leadership. Whoever spoke to me expressed their opinion freely,” Deepa told TNIE. “The discussions were quite fruitful,” she said.

Deepa, who has been in the state for the last two days, held one-on-one meetings with Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members and other leaders.

The AICC general secretary rubbished media reports that party election strategist Sunil Kanugolu had proposed six names for the post of KPCC president.

However, according to party insiders, a majority of leaders raised concerns about KPCC president K Sudhakaran’s health issue. The high command would take a final decision after thorough consultations, they added.

Meanwhile, PAC has decided to hold a two-day ‘chintan shivir’ this month.