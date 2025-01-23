Trivian skygazers gung-ho over ‘Parade of the Planets’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems like January is hosting many celestial phenomena. The talk continues about the planetary positions that make this year’s Kumbh Mela one of the rarest in 144 years. Alongside, January is also the month to witness a less faith-related yet equally awe-inspiring spectacle unfolding in the skies.

Seven planets of the solar system will be visible together in a linear fashion from most parts of earth, in what astro-enthusiasts are calling a unique ‘Parade of the Planets’.

“The slow alignment of the planets in such an arrangement began in early January itself. In some places, such as Kerala, viewings have already begun to show the linear alignment of some of the planets. The arrangement of all the planets this way is expected to be visible for about a week or two starting from around January 21,” says Naveen Varma, a member of Astro CET, the astronomy club of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Astro CET plans to organise a public viewing of this celestial phenomenon on January 27 in association with the Breakthrough Science Society, which will provide technical support.

“We require a telescope that may need to magnify some of the planets, although big ones like Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, or even the bright ones like Venus will be visible to the naked eye,” Naveen adds.

CET’s session on January 27 will begin at 5:30pm and will be open to the public. (For more details, readers can contact Naveen at 9207502832.)