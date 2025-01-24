Digital varsity Kerala bags four-star in innovation council ranking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University of Kerala (DUK) has secured 4-star rating in the national level Institution Innovation Council (IIC) ranking. It is the only university in Kerala to achieve the rating so far.

Out of the 5,455 participants only 205 educational institutions across the country have achieved this rating. The ICC ranking has been initiated by the Ministry of Education and it sets the criteria.

The rating is based on various programmes that have been going on for the last one year, including awareness programmes, ideathons, hackathons and other innovation initiatives.

According to the DUK, these programmes aim to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students from the ideation stage to the development of a startup.

“Achieving a 4- star IIC rating within just two years of starting operations is a matter of great pride for the university,” said DUK Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas. “This rating is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Prof S Ashraf, Dean of Academics and president of DUK’s innovation council said that the university had successfully established innovative ecosystems like Maker Village, thingqbator, KBA and IIG.

The innovation officer and convener of DUK, SM Sarath said that the activities of the IIC are curetted to infuse the concept of innovation into the young minds from their budding day.