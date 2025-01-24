Every effort counts in saving our environment: Ridhima Pandey

Ridhima Pandey began her fight for climate protection when she was a child. Growing up in Uttarakhand, she witnessed the devastating effects of flash floods and landslides, which inspired her to act. At the age of nine, Ridhima sued the Union government for failing to uphold its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and filed complaints with the United Nations (UN) to hold global leaders accountable.
In an interview with TNIE, the 17-year-old advocate for environmental justice speaks about her aspirations.
Excerpts:
How has Uttarakhand influenced your perspective on nature and the environment?
Uttarakhand is a serene and idyllic place where people value simplicity and genuine connections. Living close to the Rajaji National Park gave me a first-hand understanding of the importance of wildlife and forest conservation.
My father worked for the Wildlife Trust of India, while my mother with the state forest department. Both of them instilled in me a strong sense of environmental stewardship.
I was five or six when the Kedarnath flash floods occurred. The visuals I saw on television — of stranded people, suffering animals, and immense destruction — left a deep impression on me. I started asking my mother about the causes of such disasters, and as I grew older, I understood how human actions like deforestation and poor environmental policies, contribute to such tragedies.
That traumatic experience motivated me to take action. Filing a public interest litigation with the National Green Tribunal was my way of pushing for systemic change.
You were part of the UN initiative when Greta Thunberg delivered her famous speech. What was that experience like?
I was 11 years old when I attended the event at the Unicef headquarters as one of the youngest petitioners in a group of 15.
Standing among such passionate young activists was empowering, but what truly stood out was Greta’s speech. Her words were incredibly powerful, and her determination was evident. It was a defining moment for me.
Who has been your biggest inspiration and what are your career aspirations?
Vandana Shiva’s boldness, audacity, and clarity in her speeches are qualities I deeply admire. I also draw inspiration from the activists of the Chipko Movement, like Gaura Devi and Sunderlal Bahuguna.
I’ve also learned a lot from Shashi Tharoor’s speeches, which have helped me improve my own public speaking skills.
I want to pursue a degree in environmental sciences. For many, environmental activism is a hobby or a side activity, but for me, it’s my purpose. By gaining formal education in the field, I hope to enhance my credibility and ensure my work is taken seriously.
What are some of the environmental movements and campaigns that you’ve been involved in?
I’ve been part of various campaigns since 2019, including efforts to reduce plastic pollution and ban single-use plastics. One of my key campaigns, ‘Saal Bhar Saath’, focused on maintaining an air quality index (AQI) of 60 in Delhi and other cities. It saw the participation of over 12 cities, though getting a government response was a challenge.
I’ve also been part of the Save Thano Forest protest in Dehradun, where we successfully stopped the expansion of Dehradun airport by preventing the destruction of the Thano forest.
Globally, I’ve participated in the Save the Children movement. I also worked with the Youth Advisory Council at COP26 and engaged with international working groups advocating for climate action. These experiences have strengthened my belief in the power of collective action.
What message do you have for young people aspiring to make a difference?
The planet’s future is in our hands. Always remember that your voice matters, and every effort counts in the fight to protect our environment.