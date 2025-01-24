Every effort counts in saving our environment: Ridhima Pandey

Ridhima Pandey began her fight for climate protection when she was a child. Growing up in Uttarakhand, she witnessed the devastating effects of flash floods and landslides, which inspired her to act. At the age of nine, Ridhima sued the Union government for failing to uphold its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and filed complaints with the United Nations (UN) to hold global leaders accountable.

In an interview with TNIE, the 17-year-old advocate for environmental justice speaks about her aspirations.

Excerpts:

How has Uttarakhand influenced your perspective on nature and the environment?

Uttarakhand is a serene and idyllic place where people value simplicity and genuine connections. Living close to the Rajaji National Park gave me a first-hand understanding of the importance of wildlife and forest conservation.

My father worked for the Wildlife Trust of India, while my mother with the state forest department. Both of them instilled in me a strong sense of environmental stewardship.

I was five or six when the Kedarnath flash floods occurred. The visuals I saw on television — of stranded people, suffering animals, and immense destruction — left a deep impression on me. I started asking my mother about the causes of such disasters, and as I grew older, I understood how human actions like deforestation and poor environmental policies, contribute to such tragedies.

That traumatic experience motivated me to take action. Filing a public interest litigation with the National Green Tribunal was my way of pushing for systemic change.