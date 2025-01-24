Kadinamkulam murder: Accused held in Changanassery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The accused in the murder of Athira in Kadinamkulam was arrested from Kurichi, Changanassery, on Thursday. Johnson Ouseph, from Dalavapuram, Kollam, who had been working as a carer at the house near the Kurichi panchayat office for a month, had reportedly stabbed her to death.

The accused, who was Athira’s Instagram friend, reportedly left his place of occupation on January 7 to return on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, police arrested him from Kurichi. He was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital on suspicion that he had consumed poison.

Athira, 30, a native of Venjaramoodu, was found murdered at her husband’s house in Kadinamkulam at 11.30 am on Tuesday. The investigation team’s preliminary assessment was that financial dealings were behind the murder.

Police said the two had been in an affair for a year and that Johnson had insisted that Athira run away with him. However, Athira was not ready to do so. Officers said that this led to the murder. Athira was allegedly killed after being drugged.

Johnson, who had been staying in a rented house in Perumathura, went into hiding after the murder. The police obtained CCTV footage of him leaving the rented house with a knife on the morning of the incident.

The accused returned on Thursday to collect his clothes. In Kurichi, Johnson was taking care of Radhakrishnan. After January 7 he did not respond to phone calls. He reached his client’s house in Kurichi around 3 pm.

Despite being alarmed, Ramya, Radhakrishnan’s daughter, who had seen the accused’s photo in the news, kept her calm. The accused proceeded to ask Ramya to loan him Rs 1,000. He promised to return the money the next day. Ramya managed to relay the information to panchayat vice president K R Shaji, a neighbour.

On Shaji’s suggestion, Ramya delayed the accused on the pretext of getting the money.

In the meantime, on being alerted by Shaji, Chingavanam SHO Anilkumar, ASI Abhilash, and CPO C R Rinku reached the spot. The accused was stopped by local residents as he was about to leave and handed over to police.

