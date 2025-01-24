Startups to give fresh lease of life to Kerala Tourism

“By integrating innovative ideas and technology from the state’s robust startup ecosystem, Kerala can accelerate the growth of the tourism sector, especially in the context of the state’s focus on increasing foreign tourist footfall. This financial year will see technology-dominated innovations in the tourism sector and this MoU will act as a catalyst in that direction,” said Riyas, in a press release issued here on Wednesday. The partnership will also help develop attractive tourism products and present them across the globe with the help of innovative ideas and technologies. The MoU aims at setting up an innovation centre which is also the first such initiative in the country.

“Initially, we are focusing on three projects. Caravan Trails, an app that allows users to contribute to lesser-known travel destinations within the region, second is startup pods which aim to attract the tech-crowd by offering fully equipped pods in scenic locations to promote a better workstation experience. The third is to find tech-based solutions for better public restroom facilities,” said Anoop.