To deal with life, overcome socialisation hurdles

KOCHI: The issue seems trivial in today’s world where relationships make and break in the flitting of an eye. They are still undergraduate students of Kerala University and were in a relationship for over a year. Away from home and perched in a hostel, they were the solace to each other as studies and extracurricular activities demanded time and the support system that a family would provide was far, far away.

The closeness was palpable even to their friends all of whom were part of the youth forum ‘White Rose’ that discussed literature and films and social life periodically to improve clarity of thought and to stock up on info on these topics.

It was then the hearts took the leap to break. The relationship cracked and minds drifted apart. “Both are our friends and we saw the way it affected them,” says Sam Paul, member of White Rose.

“It may be normal in today’s world, but for those who go through it, break-ups are never easy. The male of the pair was an extrovert person, who now is in his cocoon. The female has turned aggressive, and is displaying violent behaviour at times.”

To help such youth, who are away from family and in need of a shoulder to lean on or some help to get going, White Rose is organising ‘Relationship, Socialisation, and Concern for others’ on January 25 at 3pm at the Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Cultural Centre in the capital. The event would have interactive sessions on relationships, attitude, life in general, and how to execute a change in human behaviour or psyche.

“The event will delve into dynamics of human connections, stressing on the importance of empathy and compassion in fostering a society that is harmonious and where the members care for one another,” says Sam.