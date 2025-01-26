Meet to explore business potential of Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to explore the potential of Vizhinjam Port and its role in transforming the state into a global logistics hub, a two-day conclave, to begin on Tuesday, will be organised in the state capital. A host of policy makers, industry leaders and maritime experts will come together for the same and hold key presentations on Vizhinjam Port’s role in global trade.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave at Hyatt Regency on Tuesday at 10am. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over. Various dignitaries, including Ports Minister V N Vasavan, MP Shashi Tharoor, Adani Ports SEZ CEO Pranav Chaudhary, KSIDC chairman C Balagopal, VISL MD Divya S Iyer, industry and commerce director Mir Mohammed Ali, KSIDC executive director R Harikrishnan, KINFRA MD Santosh Koshy Thomas, Kerala Maritime Board chairman N S Pillai, SBI CGM A Bhuvaneswari and TCCI president S N Raghuchandran Nair, will be attending the sessions.

There will also be panel discussions on positioning Vizhinjam as a business destination.

Presentations at the conclave