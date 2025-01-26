Two-day educational conclave at Kattakkada comes to an end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day educational conclave organised in the Kattakada assembly constituency concluded on Saturday. The programme was to introduce higher education courses and career opportunities to students.

About 500 students from government, government-aided schools and colleges attended the conclave held at Anapparakkunnu in Malayinkeezhu. It was organised by the Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC). Seminars, job fair, startup business meetups, interactions with foreign students, exhibitions and cultural programmes were part of the event. Seminars on different topics marked the second day of the conclave. Experts led the classes which introduced the different employment sectors and the job opportunities. A total of 15 seminars were organised at five venues.

Some of the experts were Dr Rose Bist, associate professor in neurosurgery, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Prof M Abdul Rahman, Director, LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Dr Lalmohan, assistant professor in communication, Kerala University, Dr Sabu Joseph, head, Kerala University Environment Department, Dipu S, divisional head CWRDM, Arun Surendran, principal, Trinity College, Manju S Nair, Kerala University Economics Department dean.

The valedictory event was inaugurated by Labour and Skills Department Secretary K Vasuki. Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh MLA presided over. Economics and Statistics Department deputy director B Aneesh Kumar welcomed the gathering. Binu Francis IAS, former director general of aeronautical systems, DRDO Tessy Thomas, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director PS Sreekala, NICHE Kanyakumari pro-vice chancellor Shajin Nargunam and Pankajakasthuri MD Dr J Hareendran Nair spoke.