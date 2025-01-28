ICTAK opens registration for industry-readiness courses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK), headquartered at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, has announced the opening of admissions for its industry readiness programmes. Admissions are currently open for both offline and online batches, offering comprehensive training to equip students with in-demand skills. The offline programmes include Full Stack Development (MERN, .NET) and data science and analytics, with classes conducted at ICTAK headquarters in Technopark, and its regional office in Koratty Infopark.

The three-month programmes will provide an intensive learning experience for students. For those seeking flexible learning options, six-month online programmes are available in Full Stack Development, cyber security, data science and analytics, and software testing.

Participants who successfully complete these programmes will be eligible for a 125-hour internship with leading IT companies, along with exclusive access to either a LinkedIn Learning subscription or the Unstop Premium Platform during the course of the training. Additionally, eligible candidates can avail of cash-back benefits and scholarships as well as placement assistance to help launch their careers.

Those interested can register at https://ictkerala.org/interest. Early applicants can enjoy a 10% discount on fees. The last date for submitting applications is January 31. For details, contact: +91 75 940 51437 or +91 90 481 85442.