Focus on port’s potential as Vizhinjam Conclave begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 and Global Investment Summit has begun in Thiruvananthapuram, drawing investors and shipping companies keen on exploring the potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who inaugurated the summit in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighted Vizhinjam’s potential to become India’s largest port within the next decade.

“Vizhinjam is expected to handle 15% of India’s container transhipment, challenging the dominance of ports like Colombo and Dubai. The port’s capacity is set to grow from one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 6.2 million TEUs in the future,” said Balagopal.

He also highlighted the developments the port will bring to the state. “The Kerala Maritime Board, alongside private stakeholders, is planning logistics parks and modernising existing ports. An outer growth corridor, spanning 70 kilometres from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam, will host industrial clusters with plug-and-play infrastructure to attract investors.”

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who chaired the event, referred to Vizhinjam as the “new gateway to India” and presented plans for a vast outer area growth corridor. He also proposed land pooling initiatives to create residential, commercial, and industrial zones, addressing land constraints.

MP Shashi Tharoor suggested that adding a cruise terminal to the port would enhance its transhipment capabilities and transform it into a major tourism hub.