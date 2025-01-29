Vizhinjam will become south Asia’s fastest-growing port: Pranav Choudhary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pranav Choudhary, CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, unveiled an ambitious vision for the Vizhinjam International Seaport, aiming to transport it into a sea-air transhipment hub, providing multimodal logistics solutions as part of the future growth.

He said the company aims to transform the seaport into a global maritime hub, highlighting its potential to become one of South Asia’s fastest-growing ports. Speaking at the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025, Choudhary emphasised the port’s strategic location at the crossroads of global trade routes, linking the Far East with the Far West.

He noted that Vizhinjam is well-connected to key international destinations like Shanghai, Busan, Rotterdam, and various ports in Africa while strengthening ties with major Indian ports such as Kandla and Mundra. Since its commercial launch, the port has handled over 100 vessels and is expected to scale this number to 250 in the near future.

Choudhary also highlighted Vizhinjam’s unique position as one of the few successful semi-automatic vessel transhipment hubs globally, rivalling ports like Los Angeles. He shared plans for the port’s second phase of development, which will expand its capacity to handle non-liquid cargo and increase connectivity routes.

Looking beyond port operations, Choudhary discussed the development of industrial clusters and a 70-kilometre outer area growth corridor, designed to boost Kerala’s industries in sectors such as food processing, electronics, and apparel.