Adani Ports outlines plans to replicate Mundra Port success at Vizhinjam; enhance SEZ and connectivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) is set to replicate the success of Mundra Port in Gujarat with its plans for the Vizhinjam International Seaport, aiming to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that will foster a robust industrial ecosystem and propel port-led development.

Harikrishnan Sundaram, head of container business at APSEZ, outlined the plan during the Vizhinjam Conclave held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

As India’s largest private port operator, Adani Ports was the pioneer behind the country’s first port-based SEZ at Mundra. Sundaram said that the development of Vizhinjam Port has exceeded initial expectations, noting that no Indian port has handled over one million TEUs within its first year of operation. To sustain this growth, APSEZ plans to develop essential infrastructure, including SEZs, logistics hubs, and warehouses.

He drew parallels with Jebel Ali Port, which successfully created an ecosystem supporting the UAE’s economic transformation.

“A similar model should be implemented at Vizhinjam,” Sundaram said. He underscored the need for strong multi-modal connectivity through road, rail, and inland waterways to link the port with the hinterland, emphasising that collaboration with the government will be vital for ensuring seamless trade operations and maximising economic benefits.

Shyam Kapur, CEO of Sharaf Group, urged Kerala to adopt more open policies towards foreign residents and investors, akin to the UAE’s approach, to boost investment and economic growth.

Customs enhances vigil at Vizhinjam

Gomathy G, assistant commissioner of customs, announced initiatives to enhance vigil at Vizhinjam port.

Additional officers will be deployed to combat drug smuggling, particularly targeting hydroponic cannabis from Thailand. “Smugglers will exploit any available route, and Vizhinjam is no exception,” she said. Gomathy stressed the growing significance of the port, mentioning that increased traffic showcases Vizhinjam’s potential to significantly contribute to India’s maritime sector.