Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 concludes with focus on industrial growth and port expansion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam Conclave 2025, which saw the participation of over 300 delegates and 50 investors, concluded on Wednesday.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve urged industrialists to capitalise on the opportunities emerging from the port’s development and reassured investors that the Kerala government is committed to supporting industrial growth in the region.

Rajeeve emphasised the government’s dedication to completing transformative initiatives within the set timeline, expressing confidence that Vizhinjam would soon become India’s leading port and a major global player. He also highlighted Kerala’s competitive advantages, such as its skilled workforce and strong infrastructure, positioning the state as a prime destination for industrial investment.

Minister for Ports and Cooperation V N Vasavan discussed the port’s expansion and the introduction of passenger cargo facilities. He asserted that these developments would establish Kerala’s maritime sector as a leader in South Asia.

The Minister also outlined plans for improving infrastructure, stating that the rail tunnel from Balaramapuram to Vizhinjam Port is expected to be completed in four years, while the road connection to National Highway 66 will be finalised in two years.

Education Minister V Sivankutty assured that there would be no labour issues across industries in Kerala and stressed the port’s potential to generate significant employment opportunities for local communities and attract global investors.