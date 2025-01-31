Capital gets two centres of excellence to boost advanced research, training

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two new centres of excellence, focusing on specific areas of advanced research and training, have come up at the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) headquarters in the capital. Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the centres – Kerala Network for Research Support in Higher Education (KNRSHE) and Centre of excellence for Teaching and Learning and Training (TLT) – at a function held at KSHEC here on Thursday.

Rajan Varughese, member secretary, KSHEC, presided over the function that was also attended by Director of Collegiate Education Sudheer K and KSHEC executive body members Rajasree M S and P P Ajaya Kumar. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between KSHEC and Government Women’s college, Thiruvananthapuram, was also signed for starting the sub-centre of KNRSHE in the college.