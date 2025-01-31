GST Amnesty Scheme to ease burden on taxpayers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced a special amnesty scheme under Section 128A of the GST Act. The scheme provides for the waiver of interest and penalties for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and

2019-20. Taxpayers who have received show-cause notices or orders in Original for these years can avail themselves of this opportunity by applying online on the GST portal. The last date for payment of tax under the scheme is March 31, 2025.

The GST Amnesty Scheme is expected to benefit many taxpayers by easing their financial burden, said a press release. To create awareness and provide clarity on the application process, a seminar was organised last month at the GST Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The session featured subject experts explaining the provisions of the scheme, relevant rules, and procedures for applying. As part of promotion of this GST Amnesty Scheme, a friendly limited-over cricket match was held between CGST, TVM XI, and Press Club, TVM XI. Press Club, TVM XI emerged as winners.