Let’s not mess it up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address recurring flooding in the district, the state government has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for an urban flood management project in the capital. According to official sources, the DPR has been submitted by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). NDMA has sanctioned a project worth Rs 200 crore to develop integrated solutions to combat urban flooding in Thiruvananthapuram.

The new project focuses on devising a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the impact of urban flooding in the city, which witnessed multiple incidents of waterlogging in the past couple of years.

The DPR has been prepared based on the proposals submitted by multiple government departments, including major and minor irrigation departments, the public works department and the corporation.

The irrigation department, the custodian of the major canal networks within the city limits, has submitted proposals worth Rs 100 crore. NDMA will sanction Rs 150 crore and the state government will have to chip in with the remaining Rs 50 crore for executing the project.

An official of the irrigation department says cleaning and reconstruction of Thekkanakkara canal is one of the key works in the project. “At present, 85 per cent of the canal is clogged. There will be flash floods unless it is cleared. We have earmarked Rs 16 crore for cleaning up Thekkanakkara canal,” says the official.

The official adds that one of the other key proposals excluded from the DPR was a mechanised regulatory system at the Veli breakwater. “The government decided not to include this project owing to technical concerns. There is also an objection from the local community,” the official explains.