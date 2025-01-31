Man gets 78-yr jail term for molesting minor girl

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old man who abused a minor girl, his wife’s relative, was sentenced to 78 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Principal Pocso Court here. The accused should also pay a `2 lakh fine.

The 11-year-old victim is the daughter of his wife’s younger aunt. The accused lived near the family of the victim and abused the girl several times for a year. He had recorded the abuse on his mobile phone and used it to blackmail the child. The incident came to light when the wife of the accused came across the visuals.

Judge M P Shibu approved the prosecution’s argument that the accused did not deserve any mercy because he misused the trust the girl placed in him as a relative. The man was arrested immediately. The trial was completed and verdict issued within 14 months. The man did not get bail since the arrest. The investigation by the Pangode police was led by circle inspector Shanif H S.