AMPOK announces cancer research grant worth Rs 5 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Association of Medical and Paediatric Oncologists of Kerala (AMPOK) announced a research grant of Rs 5 lakh for cancer research at the Kerala Cancer Conclave 2025, which concluded on Sunday. The announcement comes at a time when experts are raising concerns about the quality of cancer studies, which are crucial for the prevention and treatment of cancer in the state.

According to data presented by Prashant Mathur, Director of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), by 2030, cancer is expected to affect 45,813 women and 43,930 men in Kerala.

Dr Boben Thomas, secretary of AMPOK, revealed that ‘Kerala Cancer Conclave 2.0’ would be held in the future, promising further advancements and collaborations in the fight against cancer. Over the course of two days, the conclave featured extensive discussions on eight key topics and four dedicated scientific sessions. More than 50 esteemed speakers, including leading oncologists, healthcare policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world, participated in the event.

On the final day, Dr Shaji Kumar, the Mark and Judy Mullins Professor of Hematological Malignancies and Chair of the Myeloma and Amyloidosis Group at Mayo Clinic, discussed the next-generation tools for cancer treatment, including CAR-T cell therapy and bispecific antibodies. Additionally, renowned artist B D Dethan performed a live painting during the inaugural ceremony, and AMPOK acquired the artwork.

The event featured the launch of a special souvenir magazine, “Stories That Heal, Visions That Inspire,” a heartfelt collection of reflections and insights from over twenty esteemed oncologists of Kerala origin. The first copy was unveiled by the souvenir’s editor, Dr Ashok S Komaranchath, and presented to the dignitaries.