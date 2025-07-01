Thiruvananthapuram corporation turns into battleground as BJP, LDF trade corruption charges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just months left for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council’s term to end, tensions are escalating between the BJP and LDF, as both fronts trade corruption allegations. The corporation’s main office has effectively turned into a protest zone, frequently disrupting normal functioning and causing inconvenience to the public.

The latest council meeting too was marred by noisy confrontations, with corruption charges dominating the session, leaving little room for meaningful discussion on civic issues. BJP councillors have raised a slew of corruption charges against the ruling LDF, including irregularities in the distribution of laptops for students, the purchase of kitchen bins, and other issues.

On the other hand, the LDF has levelled serious accusations against BJP women councillors, including misappropriation of Rs 3 lakh by the Punnakkamughal councillor and bribe collection for distributing application forms for various welfare schemes by the Pappanamcode councillor.

On Monday, the corporation’s main office witnessed yet another round of protests. A march led by Haritha Karma Sena workers belonging to CITU reached the corporation office, demanding the resignation of the tainted BJP councillors. They also demanded that Haritha Karma Sena workers who were suspended in connection with the incident in the Punnakkamughal ward be reinstated.

UDF parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar criticised both the BJP and LDF, stating that the two parties were hurling allegations at each other to divert attention from their own corruption. “The ruling front has been mired in corruption since it assumed power. Backdoor appointments, anomalies in tax collection, and irregularities in the purchase of kitchen bins and laptops, as well as misappropriation of SC/ST funds, are among the many allegations involving the LDF,” he said.

Meanwhile, amidst the allegations against BJP women councillors, the BJP staged a march to the corporation office, highlighting corruption in the LDF-led laptop distribution scheme.

“This LDF-led administration is corrupt and is targeting our councillors to divert attention from their own misdeeds. The allegations against us are baseless. As the Opposition, we don’t have access to public funds to misappropriate,” said BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan.

The LDF has announced plans to intensify protests against BJP councillors accused of corruption at the ward level. LDF parliamentary party leader D R Anil demanded the resignation of the accused councillors.

“The Pappanamcode councillor herself admitted that corruption took place in her ward. This has embarrassed the entire council and betrayed public trust. We will launch a protest to make the public aware of their actions,” he said.