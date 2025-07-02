Practical problems of GST yet to be resolved, says Finance Minister Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal, on Tuesday, said that some practical problems of Goods and Service Tax (GST), which were evident from the beginning, are yet to be resolved. “I was one of the few people who expressed dissent over GST in the joint select committee due to these problems,” the minister said, after inaugurating the GST Day celebrations of CGST Thiruvananthapuram zone at the Tagore Theatre.

“Though said to be barrier-free, certain issues are persistent in the GST domain,” said the minister, highlighting the need to increase the state’s IGST share. “Even though the state’s GST collection growth is 24% between May 2024 and May 2025, the revenue growth in the same time frame is only 9%,” said Balagopal.

Clarifying that this doesn’t imply a complete rejection of the GST system, the finance minister also appreciated the collaborative efforts of central GST and state GST, adding that measures are being taken to bring in a uniform pattern of taxation among various products under the same domain.

Actor Mohanlal was awarded the top taxpayer in the performing arts category of the Thiruvananthapuram zone at the ceremony. “Paying taxes properly and guarding the country as a soldier, both are part of serving the nation,” said Mohanlal. The function was also attended by chief commissioner (CGST & Customs) Shaik Khader Rahman and commissioner (GST & Central Excise) K Kalimuthu.

Commendation certificates for CGST officers and tax compliance excellence recognition awards for institutions were distributed at the ceremony.