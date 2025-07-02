Remembering Vechoor Harihara Subramania Iyer, a stoic stalwart of Carnatic music

Let your work speak for itself.’ In today’s PR-driven world, this adage may seem misplaced.

But on June 7, its impact was felt. Gathered at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram was a hall full of Carnatic music practitioners, aficionados, and experts.

The event marked the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of Vechoor Harihara Subramania Iyer, one of Kerala’s Carnatic doyens, who lived at Valiyasala Agraharam in the capital city.

Vechoor resided for several years in Valiyasala’s tranquil premises, where he taught music to generations of students. Many of them went on to become stalwarts of Carnatic music, such as Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma, Neyyattinkara Vasudevan, Ambika Devi and Vaikom Venugopal. Some shone bright in the world of cinema as well, like K J Yesudas and M G Radhakrishnan.