Valiyathura pier to fade away as state abandons heritage structure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Valiyathura pier -- which is a testament to the maritime heritage of the capital -- will soon be a distant memory, with the Kerala State Maritime Board (KSMB) officially ruling out any restoration efforts, citing exorbitant cost and lack of functional relevance.

A KSMB official confirmed that the 214-m-long pier, battered by years of neglect, sea erosion and repeated cyclone assault will not be revived. The pier, which split into two last year owing to rough waves, have further deteriorated after the advent of southwest monsoon.

Built in 1956, Valiyathura pier was a hub of cargo movement, used by local fishermen for venturing into the sea during monsoon and a major tourist landmark. However, severe coastal erosion and repeated cyclone have caused structural damage

An official pointed out that it is not economically viable to restore or renovate the structure. “There is no point in spending `25 crore on a structure that offers no real benefit, especially to local fishermen. Neither the fisheries department nor the harbour engineering department has proposed any restoration plan to use the pier for fishing purposes. Hence, we have no plans to restore the pier,” said the official, adding that many of the piers across the state were in a dilapidated state, with little practical use.

An IIT Chennai report had recommended a comprehensive renovation plan, and suggested constructing a submerged breakwater to reduce wave activity and protect the pier from further damage. “The government is not very keen on investing so much. We initially had plans to restore the pier using central funds. But we decided not to pursue that plan,” the official added.