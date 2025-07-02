Valiyathura pier to fade away as state abandons heritage structure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Valiyathura pier -- which is a testament to the maritime heritage of the capital -- will soon be a distant memory, with the Kerala State Maritime Board (KSMB) officially ruling out any restoration efforts, citing exorbitant cost and lack of functional relevance.
A KSMB official confirmed that the 214-m-long pier, battered by years of neglect, sea erosion and repeated cyclone assault will not be revived. The pier, which split into two last year owing to rough waves, have further deteriorated after the advent of southwest monsoon.
Built in 1956, Valiyathura pier was a hub of cargo movement, used by local fishermen for venturing into the sea during monsoon and a major tourist landmark. However, severe coastal erosion and repeated cyclone have caused structural damage
An official pointed out that it is not economically viable to restore or renovate the structure. “There is no point in spending `25 crore on a structure that offers no real benefit, especially to local fishermen. Neither the fisheries department nor the harbour engineering department has proposed any restoration plan to use the pier for fishing purposes. Hence, we have no plans to restore the pier,” said the official, adding that many of the piers across the state were in a dilapidated state, with little practical use.
An IIT Chennai report had recommended a comprehensive renovation plan, and suggested constructing a submerged breakwater to reduce wave activity and protect the pier from further damage. “The government is not very keen on investing so much. We initially had plans to restore the pier using central funds. But we decided not to pursue that plan,” the official added.
Despite shelving the restoration project, the Maritime Board is actively exploring new avenues for 4.5 acres of land attached to the pier. “The property adjacent to the pier, which includes a couple of British-era warehouses, will be developed.
We will be inviting Expression of Interest soon. The warehouses have historical value, and we’re open to concepts for developing them. Once we receive the proposals, we will refine our plan and move forward with a public-private partnership (PPP) model,” said the official.
According to officials, the project is awaiting approval from the state government. “We have requested the government to call for a stakeholder meeting ahead of inviting the EoI.
The local community is very active in the area and they all should be convinced about the project so that there will not be any issues when the project is launched,” the official added.