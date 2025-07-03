Condition of NH 66: Pro-Cong cyber warriors target Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pro-Congress social media page ‘Gaga for Raga’ has invented a new form of campaign against the government on the bad condition of NH 66 stretches in the state.

Going to the extremes of sarcasm, it has invited creative works on the collapses reported on NH stretches and the alleged corruption involved in it. They have invited best social media works like reels, carousels, meme, tweet threads and posters on the subject ‘The collapse of NH 66, corruption and incompetence’.

The winner will be awarded a prize of Rs 50,000. The applicants must be from Kerala. The winners are also invited to join the social media team.

The Congress has been militantly pushing on social media platforms after V D Satheesan took over as Leader of Opposition.

Many groups, pages and platforms were started in different names without directly linking them to Congress officials. Earlier, it was CPM cyber warriors who outsmarted the Congress in cyber war. However, now it has also come up with new ideas by recruiting professionals.