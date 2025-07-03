KCL players’ auction on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The players’ auction for the second edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. As many as 170 players, including seniors such as Sanju Samson and a band of youngsters, will go under the hammer. Autioneer Charu Sharma will conduct the proceedings.

Among the young blood, the most notable name is Ahmed Imran, the captain of Kerala’s U-19 team. A dependable top-order batter and a handy off-spinner, Ahmed made his senior debut for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final, proving he’s a star in the making.

Another standout is Mohammed Inan, whose stellar performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy earned him a place in India’s U-19 squad. Currently on England tour, Inan is being hailed as the country’s next big leg-spin hope.

Jobin Jobi of Kochi Blue Tigers made an immediate impact in his debut KCL season with match-winning innings and aggressive all-round displays. A fast-bowling all-rounder, Jobin was the player of the series and best emerging player in the KCA President’s Cup.

Aditya Baiju, who impressed in both the KCL and the Cooch Behar Trophy, is another fast-bowling prospect to watch. He’s been selected for the prestigious MRF Pace Foundation and is known for his raw pace and accuracy.

Among the youngest entrants in this year’s auction is Manav Krishna, just 16 years old. Named the Most Promising Youngster in the last NSK Trophy, Manav played crucial knocks that helped Combined Districts reach the finals.

Also drawing attention in the auction pool are exciting names like Adi Abhilash, Vidhun Venugopal, Advait Prince, and Jayvin Jackson.